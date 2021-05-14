Advertisement

UWSP football finalizes 2021 schedule

(WSAW)
By Noah Manderfeld
May. 14, 2021
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - After a long layoff from Pointer football, the UW-Stevens Point football schedule for the 2021 season has been finalized. The Pointers will play five home games this fall at Goerke Park.

The Pointers hit the road for a pair of non-conference matchups to begin the season. The destination is North Dakota for the season opener to face Mayville State on Sept. 4. The following Saturday, UWSP will be in Iowa for a clash with Simpson.

The home opener for 2021 is set for Sept. 18, a non-conference game against UW-Stout. Kickoff is slated for 2:00 p.m. against the Blue Devil. The regular season finale and Senior Day will be Nov. 13 versus UW-Whitewater.

