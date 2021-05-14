Process to demolish Wausau Center Mall begins Monday

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The process to demolish the Wausau Center Mall will begin Monday. The public and business can stay informed about the demolition status and traffic bulletins by signing up for emails at Downtownrefresh.com.

Monday, construction fences will be set up around the perimeter of the mall. Wednesday, demolition crews will start work in the area of the former Sears building near Washington Street and 5th Street and move west throughout the summer, stopping at the JC Penney building. HOM Furniture and two parking ramps will remain and be open during all phases of the redevelopment process.

To minimize disruptions to downtown Wausau, the city has elected to work in the evening from 7:30 p.m. to 12:00 a.m. “City crews will be completing other work during the day in preparation for the excavation work,” Lindman said. “The preparation work during the day will not require any street closures.”

The City of Wausau will issue traffic bulletins to inform the public of important construction notices. Demolition work will take place during the week on:

Tuesday, May 18, 7:30 p.m. to midnight.

Wednesday, May 19, 7:30 p.m. to midnight.

Thursday, May 20, 7:30 p.m. to midnight.

The mall opened in 1983. Changes in consumer shopping habits were largely sighted as a reason for its closure earlier this year.

