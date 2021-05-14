Mini-triathlon aims to raise money for Type 1 Diabetes

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A new tradition is being born in Chippewa Falls as community members are planning a mini-triathlon, set to take place at the end of this month.

3.1 miles of walking or running, 12 miles biking, and finally one mile on a kayak on Lake Wissota.

“We were looking to do a spring event. We do various events throughout the year but we have never done one in the spring so we wanted to do something before it gets too hot out,” said owner of Sandbar and Grill, Seth Gebauer.

He says Chippewa Falls’ newest mini-triathlon is all about a little friendly competition - and uniting the community.

“We have trophies for the first, second and third place finishers,” Gebauer said.

Sponsors like Danny Otis at Cook Chiropractic invite anyone to join in on the day’s events..

“Emphasis on the mini in triathlon. You don’t need to be an Iron Man runner by any means. You can walk it, there’s relay options so if there’s someone who just wants to bike get them out here if someone just wants to walk run that’s awesome,” Otis said.

The motivation behind this new event is a long-time Sandbar and Grill employee.

“I was diagnosed with type one diabetes when I was about 12 years old and right away from the get go my family has been very involved in fundraising,” said Colton Nelson.

Nelson says he has participated in many fundraisers for JDRF, a non profit committed to funding research and advocacy for type one diabetes.

“diabetes has really affected my life in the fact that it’s constantly 24/7 thinking about it. It’s the little things down to what you’re eating and drinking ... generally physical activity helps me keep better control over my blood sugars and everything,” Nelson said.

Now, with the help of his employer and community, he’s starting his own fundraiser.

“I’ve worked with Seth for five years now and the fact that he’s doing an event at this caliber means the world to me,” Nelson said.

Next weekend will be the first mini-triathlon organized by this group. They hope it’s the first of many more to come.

The mini-triathlon is Saturday, May 22nd,starting and ending at Sandbar and Grill.

Any one person, or a relay team can sign up in advance or the day of the event. Prizes and free food and drinks are included. Plus, all proceeds go directly to JDRF.

