Marshfield Clinic offers Tick ID Cards for Lyme Disease awareness

WAUSAU, Wis. - Marshfield Clinic, along with its Research Institute and the National Farm Medicine Center, want to make it easy for Wisconsin residents to identify and address the issues ticks may cause if they get bitten.

“Right now in the spring and early summer the ticks are out looking for a blood meal. That’s how they move from one of their life stages to another. They move from an egg to a nymph. The nymphs then move into the larval stage, and then the larval stages turn into the adult stages,” said Research Scientist Dr. Jennifer Meece.

Dr. Meece studies insect-borne diseases at the Marshfield Clinic Research Institute. She helped create the latest version of their tick identification card. The card contains pictures of ticks people might encounter and lists the possible diseases they may carry. One version is designed to fit in a wallet and has actual-size pictures for comparison.

“I think it’s really great because if you have a tick you can look at this card and they’re pretty easily interpretable. It tells you do you have the kind of tick that maybe you should be worried about,” said Dr. Meece.

Scott Heiberger is the communications manager at the National Farm Medicine Center. He got Lyme Disease 20 years ago, but was originally diagnosed with the flu. He credits it to not seeing the tick, and also not being familiar with the symptoms.

“I did get a rash, but this is another example of not being able to make the connection. I noticed a rash one morning and I’d been sleeping out in the back yard with my two boys in a tent the night before, just kind of camping out. And I woke up and I had this rash, and I just thought it must be something inside the tent, like a spider bit me,” Heiberger said.

Heiberger said the key to the most accurate diagnosis is including as much detail as you can when communicating with your doctor. He says not only the symptoms but any recent activities are important.

“When you go to your doctor if you have unexplained fever or those types of things, it’s helpful if you can explain to your doctor the kind of activities you’ve been engaged in, where you live. You know it’s not so long ago we thought of Lyme Disease as something in the north woods of Wisconsin, but it’s in every county now,” he said.

Dr. Meece agrees that detail is the best defense against prolonged sickness.

“Because the key to preventing long-term manifestations of Lyme Disease which can be very severe is early detection,” she said.

You can request a tick identification card.

