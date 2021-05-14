Advertisement

Leaving masks at the altar: How CDC’s guidance may change pandemic weddings

By Michelle Baik
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 9:36 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The CDC’s guidance to ease mask restrictions is also easing the minds of many people, including those preparing to say “I do.”

According to the CDC Thursday, people who are fully vaccinated can stop wearing masks in most indoor and outdoor settings. Federal health officials say individuals still need to stay masked up in health care settings, airplanes and businesses that require them.

“We’re both vaccinated, and all our wedding party is vaccinated as well,” Daniel Harris, who is getting married in June, said. “I think when we’re up there in front of each other at the altar, I think we won’t be wearing masks.”

Harris and his fiancée Elise Hovelson won a $50,000 wedding giveaway last year. Both are physician assistants working in Illinois but plan to celebrate their wedding in Dane County.

“I think we just understand the logistics of when you should be wearing your mask, like definitely in close quarters,” he said.

His plan to mask off checks out with Public Health Madison & Dane County’s order because his wedding will be outdoors. But indoor venues like Holy Wisdom Monastery are still waiting on a local decision, whether they too can scrap the mask rule.

“If we’re able to and everybody in the wedding party is fully vaccinated, I think what we’ll have to decide is what will we do with guests who are not vaccinated,” the monastery’s CEO Charles McLimans said.

PHMDC said its order will remain in place until May 18. A spokesperson said health officials are currently reviewing the new CDC guidance.

“Is there going to be a separate section for non vaccinated people?” McLimans said. “Those are some details that we’ll continue to work out, but today’s news has certainly [been] great news for us.”

