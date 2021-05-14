Gov. Evers signs bill designating May 14 as Hmong-Lao Veterans Day

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Gov. Tony Evers has designated May 14 as Hmong-Lao Veterans Day in Wisconsin. May 14, 1975, is recognized as the last day of airlift evacuation of remaining Hmong-Lao soldiers and their families from the covert headquarters in Long Tieng, Laos, to the Nam Phong refugee camp in Thailand.

During the Vietnam War, thousands of Hmong-Lao people fought alongside the United States and ultimately faced harsh retribution from the Vietnamese and Lao governments for their service.

“I’m honored to be here today as we express our respect and gratitude for the contributions of Hmong people both here in our state and across our country by declaring May 14th in Wisconsin as Hmong-Lao Veterans Day,” said Gov. Evers. “It’s not only important that we recognize the dedicated service of the Hmong-Lao veterans who risked their lives in the Vietnam War and their families made in coming to the United States, it’s also critical that we ensure future generations understand the sacrifices these individuals made in service.”

Gov. Evers issued Executive Order #115 ordering the flags of the United States and the state of Wisconsin to be flown at half-staff in honor of Hmong-Lao veterans. The bill signing concluded with a ceremonial lowering of the United States and state of Wisconsin flags to half-staff over the East Wing of the Wisconsin State Capitol.

Friday he was joined by Wa Chong Vang, son of General Vang Pao of the Laotian Army; Nao Shoua Xiong, President of the Wisconsin Lao Veterans Association; and State Sen. Jerry Petrowski (R- Marathon), lead author of Assembly Bill 154.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.