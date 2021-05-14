First Alert Weather - Much needed showers arrive for the weekend

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -

The last of the frosty mornings happened Friday and now temperatures will get a significant boost going into the weekend. As temperatures continue to warm up, shower chances will make a return to the Badger State for Saturday morning and afternoon. Most areas will receive very little rainfall throughout the day, with most areas receiving less than 0.25″ of liquid.

Due to the dry weather and lack of moisture, the Wisconsin Fire Danger remains in the high category for a majority of our area and will not improve throughout the weekend. Please exercise caution when you are outdoors for the rest of the week and lasting into the weekend, with outdoor burning and outdoor grilling not recommended for several days.

Temperatures will run up well into the 70s for a majority of next week, with higher humidity values returning as well. While the fire danger will remain high for the start of next week, more and better chances for a soaking rainfall will return to Wisconsin, with occasional showers and storms for several days at the end of next week.

The long term outlook is still showing warmer than normal conditions towards the end of May, with near normal amounts of precipitation expected.

Plenty of 70s and maybe some 80s will return for the end of May across Wisconsin. (WSAW)

