First Alert Weather: Elevated fire danger today, some weekend rain showers

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The work week will wrap up on a pleasant note weather-wise across North Central Wisconsin. Sunshine mixing with afternoon clouds today, continued seasonably mild. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

Sun giving way to increasing clouds today. (WSAW)

Mostly cloudy tonight with showers possible after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Considerable cloudiness on Saturday with times of rain showers. A slight chance of an isolated rumble of thunder. Highs around 60. Rainfall overall will not be a lot, likely up to a tenth of an inch in most locations. A few showers could linger into Saturday evening, otherwise lots of clouds overnight. Sunday features clouds with some breaks of sunshine. Afternoon readings peaking in the upper 60s.

Showers on Saturday, while clouds with some breaks of sun on Sunday. (WSAW)

The new work week will have warmer conditions but also some much-needed rain is anticipated for the second half of the week. A fair amount of sunshine on Monday and Tuesday with highs in the mid 70s. Turing partly to mostly cloudy on Wednesday with showers possible during the afternoon. High in the mid 70s. Mostly cloudy on Thursday and next Friday with showers and scattered storms possible. Highs in the mid 70s.

Warmer times for the new week. (WSAW)

