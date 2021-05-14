Advertisement

Del. university uses government stimulus to cancel some student debt

Delaware State University students got an unexpected graduation gift this week.
Delaware State University students got an unexpected graduation gift this week.(WPVI via CNN Newsource)
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 6:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WPVI) - Delaware State University students got an unexpected graduation gift this week.

The university announced Wednesday it’s using the funds it received from the American Rescue Plan to reduce student debt.

Delaware State awarded $730,000 in debt relief to recent graduates facing financial hardship.

A total of 223 students each received about $3,300.

It made the difference in whether some students could graduate.

Delaware State administrators say it’s the least they could do for their graduates in this uncertain time.

Copyright 2021 WPVI via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body identified in Stevens Point investigation
The 2-year-old's mother and father suffered injuries to their leg and head, respectively. In...
Boy, 2, takes gun off nightstand, accidentally shoots parents
A sign asking customers to wear a face covering is displayed at the entrance to Picos...
‘Great day for America’: Vaccinated can largely ditch masks
2.6 million Wisconsinites get COVID-19 vaccine; deaths above average for 3rd day
Travis Greil, 38. Booking photo courtesy: Marathon County Jail. (WSAW)
Former teacher accused of ‘upskirting’ agrees to plea deal in Federal Court

Latest News

Tick ID cards can help prevent severe disease
Marshfield Clinic offers Tick ID Cards for Lyme Disease awareness
Marshfield Clinic offering tick identification cards to keep public informed
Marshfield Clinic offering tick identification cards to keep public informed
Pediatrician encourages parents to set example for unvaccinated children to wear masks
Pediatrician encourages parents to set example for unvaccinated children to wear masks
Scattered light showers will move in throughout the day Saturday.
First Alert Weather - Much needed showers arrive for the weekend