Charges filed against man accused of fatally stabbing Weston woman

Oak Ridge Apartment Homes in Weston
Oak Ridge Apartment Homes in Weston(WSAW)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 3:55 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Prosecutors have filed criminal charges against the 43-year-old man accused of stabbing and killing a woman at a Weston apartment on April 23.

David Morris is expected to be charged with six counts including first-degree intentional homicide.

Everest Metro Police Officers responded to the Oak Ridge Apartment Homes at the corner of Neupert Avenue and Ferge Street. Investigators said officers entered the building and heard a woman screaming inside the apartment. Authorities identified the victim as Renee Hindes, age 52, of Weston.

Investigators said Morris was armed. During the incident, the officers discharged their weapons. He was transported to a local hospital.

A future court date has not yet been set.

