3K Wisconsin adolescents receive COVID vaccine on first day

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports 3,456 people ages 12-to-15-years have begun the COVID-19 vaccination process.

This age group was cleared to begin receiving vaccines Thursday. The state estimated there are 300,000 12-15 years olds in the state.

In Marathon County, 58 received the vaccine. In Portage County, nine received the vaccine and in Wood County 18 received their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

Pfizer is the only vaccine approved for 12-15-year-olds.

