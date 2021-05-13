Wisconsin DHS approves Pfizer vaccine for 12-15 age group starting Thursday

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services say kids 12-15 years old can start receiving the Pfizer vaccine starting Thursday.

The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine requires two doses for full protection and is the first and only vaccine available for this age group.

“This pandemic has been tough on everyone, but I know it has been especially hard for our kids,” said Gov. Tony Evers in a release. “Now with a COVID-19 vaccine available for the first time, we can offer our children protection against the virus. Whether they are at school, playing ball with their friends, or taking a family vacation, vaccinating your kids means they can get back to doing the things they love while also staying safe and healthy.”

Parents and guardians of children ages 12-15 can schedule a vaccination using a variety of options, including with their health care provider, at community-based vaccination clinics, local and tribal health departments, or pharmacies. To locate a provider administering the Pfizer vaccine, visit Vaccines.gov(link is external). Parents and guardians can learn more by visiting the COVID-19: Resources for Parents and Guardians page or by calling 1-844-684-1064 toll-free.

