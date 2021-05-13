Advertisement

VACCINE TEAM: How to find vaccine for adolescents

In this Sa(Jonathan Hayward/The Canadian Press via AP)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 11:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The newly launched Vaccines.gov has simplified the process to locate a vaccinator that provides Pfizer-BioNTech COVID vaccine.

Vaccine.gov
Vaccine.gov(Vaccine.gov)

This is the only authorized vaccine for the 12-15 age group.

“We’re making progress and every dose administered moves us further down the road to the other side of this pandemic. Of course, the more people eligible for vaccine, the more progress we can make,” said Deputy Secretary Julie Willems Van Dijk.

Visitors to the website should check only the Pfizer-BioNTech box and enter their zip code to find the closest vaccinator.

“The most important information to share right now is these trials show that the Pfizer vaccine is 100% effective in preventing infection and children aged 12 to 15. And that is very good news. Especially since we have seen an increase in cases among children recently, vaccinating children in this age group will prevent individual illness and help stop the spread among our children and in our communities. For the parents and guardians out there. Now is the time to start planning how to get your 12, 13,14, 15, 16 and 17-year-olds vaccinated,” Willems Van Dijk said.

There are an estimated 300,000 12-15-year-olds in Wisconsin.

