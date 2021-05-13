Advertisement

Vaccinations of 12- to 15-year-olds begins in Wisconsin

Pediatricians getting questions about Pfizer vaccine
By Associated Press
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 8:10 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Coronavirus vaccinations for 12- to 15-year-olds are beginning in Wisconsin after an advisory committee for the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention signed off on the inoculations for younger children.

The Pfizer vaccine, which requires two doses for full protection, is the first and only vaccine available for the age group. The coronavirus accounted for 1.3% of all deaths among adolescents between Jan. 1, 2020, and April 30, or 127 deaths overall. In Wisconsin, there have been three deaths from COVID-19 of people age 19 and under.

The seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin declined for the 10th consecutive day Wednesday to 492, down 297 cases from a month ago.

