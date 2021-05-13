Speech pathologist help patients get their lives back

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - May is Speech Therapy Month, and a Weston man can attest that speech language pathologists do more than just teach stroke victims to speak again or help children with speech impairments.

A urinary tract infection turned into a blood disorder that put Randy Greil in the hospital for three days. He said he had been putting off going to the doctor but finally got concerned enough to get checked out.

“I fell down once, and then it was probably about two weeks later that I stumbled over a chair, and at that point I knew there was something wrong,” Greil said.

His doctor noticed he had cognitive as well as physical symptoms. She went as far as to take away his driver’s license believing it was unsafe for him to ride his beloved Harley Davidson. The doctor referred him to speech therapy to help him recover. He said he thought at first that he didn’t need it.

“So we did a test that showed his memory, his problem solving, his organization, naming, orientation, all that kind of stuff and by the end of the test he was kind of like, ‘wow. I do have some issues,’” said speech language pathologist Miranda Copa.

Greil soon realized that he was even having trouble reading.

“We also work on their understanding or their receptive language so if people aren’t comprehending what you’re saying we kind of work on that so they can understand better as well as expressive language so they can talk better.”

Exercises designed to train the brain to recognize patterns allow patients to take control of their lives. Some involve recreating geometrical images using blocks, or sorting playing cards into their proper suits.

“It’s not uncommon for me to work with someone for three to six to nine months depending on the severity, trying to get people independent, taking their own medications, doing their own finances, remembering their passwords,” said speech language pathologist Kathy Mursceau.

Even Copa said she didn’t know all of the ways she would be helping patients until she experienced it for the first time in school.

“I thought I was going to work with kids, so I thought I was just going to work on speech and language issues, and then when I started seeing more patients like this it was really interesting to see that we do work on driving and problem solving and memory and all of those kinds of things, and I just thought it was really intriguing and I was excited to work on it,” she said.

Copa said being able to see such fast and dramatic in these types of patients is the most rewarding thing.

