SPASH baseball’s “best pitcher in the state”

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Stevens Point Area High School’s Logan Schulfer was 14 years old when he first tried pitching. From that moment on, the mound was his home.

Schulfer throws 90 miles an hour now with a curveball and a changeup, but the first day when he tried pitching, everything was raw.

“I throw kind of hard, maybe I should try this out,” Schulfer said.

He was throwing 80 miles per hour. He had played catcher up until that point, so all he knew growing up was throwing hard.

“That got me in trouble because I’d just throw the ball as hard as I could at all times,” Schulfer said.

Now a senior, Logan Schulfer is one of the top pitchers in the state. His specialty is the heat.

“I just, sometimes I just say just put the glove there and hope it hits it,” his catcher Deacon Koback said.

While it sounds like pitching came out of nowhere, it wasn’t out of the ordinary for the Shulfer’s. His brother, Austin, currently pitches in the minor leagues for the Minnesota Twins.

“He loved it and I just wanted to be just like him,” Schulfer said.

The ability was always there. SPASH head coach, Kraig Terpstra, coached Austin. He saw similar potential in Logan.

“He threw mid-80s to high-80s as a freshman. So you knew he had the electric arm,” Terpstra said.

After spending time in the weight room between freshman and sophomore year, he jumped 10 miles per hour. His control was always his biggest issue, but this year, the team feels like it’s all coming together.

“Some guys just maybe rely on their talent, he’s also just become a very smart player, very fundamentally sound,” Terpstra said.

He’s made two starts this season, totaling 21 strikeouts. The team hopes his talent vaults them into a contender.

“I think we can win it all with him. We got one of the best pitchers in the state. There shouldn’t be a reason. No-one Can hit him,” Koback said.

And Schulfer feels his potential can take him even further. Schulfer is committed to the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, the same school his brother attended, and a place he sees more growth.

“I’ve only been doing this for a little amount of time. If I keep on working and get more experience under my belt, I think I can get a lot better.”

