Plover man nears end of ‘Organ Trail’ journey

JACKSON, Miss. (WSAW) - Saturday will mark three weeks since Plover’s Mark Scotch set off on his ‘Organ Trail’ mission, biking from Madison, Wisconsin, to Natchitoches, Louisiana, to spread awareness about the need for live organ and kidney donors.

A kidney donor himself, Mark will be in Jackson, Mississippi, on Thursday to meet the staff at the hospital where his friend, Hugh Smith, the man whose story inspired Mark to donate his kidney, had his transplant. From there, it will be just over 200 miles on bike to his destination in Louisiana, with a celebration scheduled for May 21 at the microbrewery where Hugh and Mark first met.

“It’s been fun,” said Mark, describing the trip while speaking with NewsChannel 7 over the phone. “Everybody’s really been pitching in nicely. My son flew out from Oregon and spent a couple days with us in St. Louis and my brother just flew out to Memphis; he’s going to finish (the trip) with me. We’ve had riders from Madison, Dubuque, Iowa; friends in St. Louis. It’s been fun dropping off after a couple days and then picking up with other people.”

While the over 1500-mile trek has been quite the journey with different sights and experiences taken in along the way, Mark hasn’t forgotten his main goal which is to inform anyone who will listen about the need for live organ donors.

“Everybody we talk to, from gas station attendants, restaurants; people we meet everywhere we can say a few words and everybody is really learning something,” Mark said. “We really feel that we are getting our message across and hopefully that ripple will travel along a little bit.”

To follow along on the final leg of Mark’s journey, you are encouraged to like ‘The Organ Trail’ Facebook page for daily updates.

If you are interested in signing up to be a live kidney donor, you can visit the National Kidney Donor Organization’s website for more information.

