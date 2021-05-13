Advertisement

Mother punches, chases would-be car thief down sidewalk

By KCAL/KCBS Staff
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 11:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CORONA, Calif. (KCAL/KCBS) - A California mother was so angry at a man she found trying to steal her car that she punched him in the face then chased him down the sidewalk in an incident that was caught on camera.

Samantha Raahauge’s 2007 Honda Civic has a crumpled hood, a power window that won’t roll up and a DIY body paint job. She’s been working on getting a better car for herself and her daughter, but for now, the Honda works.

So, the single mother says it infuriated her to walk out of work and find a stranger in the front seat of her car, jamming a shaved key into the ignition and trying to steal it.

“Look at my car. It’s s-----! And I work hard! And this [expletive] is out there stealing s----- cars, knowing that the person who owns that car probably doesn’t make a lot of money. It just hit me wrong,” Raahauge said.

Raahauge was so angry she punched the would-be thief in the face, right through her broken car window.

“I don’t know if it was God’s fist or Thor’s hammer, but it was a good one,” she said.

The thief was so scared he climbed out of the passenger’s side door, but Raahauge chased him around the car and all the way down the sidewalk.

“I basically just went into full beast mode and said, ‘You ain’t gonna run away from me now,’” Raahauge said.

Police say by the time they arrived on scene, the suspect was long gone.

Raahauge says she cares less about the $500 car than her daughter’s prized possession that was inside of it. Her daughter takes jiujitsu classes, and her first customized Gi, a training uniform, could have been stolen.

“I had her first Gi that she’s ever had that was custom in the car. I think that’s the only thing I would have been really upset about,” Raahauge said.

The mother says she doesn’t even really care if the thief is caught after she stood up for herself and punched him.

“Like I said, I’m good. I did what I did. No regrets,” she said.

Police are still searching for the suspect. Anyone with information is asked to call the Corona Police Department.

