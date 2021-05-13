Marshfield Clinic in Stevens Point adding new wing/services to campus

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Marshfield Clinic in Stevens Point is adding a new wing to their current site to increase the services they currently provide. On Thursday, the final steel beam was put on the frame of the building. Now the crews are turning their attention to the exterior.

“They should be inside, all walls should be up over the next eight weeks. Then comes the fun part of interior design, and then getting all the equipment and the technology in place for opening,” Marshfield Clinic-Stevens Point Chief Administrative Officer Ryan Neville said.

Right now the campus serves mostly in an ambulatory capacity. When the site is finished, it will offer 29 specialty services, 12 new inpatient rooms, and urgent care.

“We’ll have an emergency room, and we’re determining what level trauma that will provide. We’ll also have teleconsultants in our emergency room as well from our specialists from Weston or Marshfield. We’ll also have surgery, whether that’s GI or orthopedic,” Neville said.

The changes will be a major benefit to saving patients time, giving them services they would usually drive half an hour for.

“Those residents in Stevens Point that utilize this clinic are required to go either to our Weston or our Marshfield campus to get the care we’re planning on providing locally,” Neville said.

The new extension is expected to serve its first patient in May of 2022.

