Health officer: Vaccinated kids won’t need to quarantine

By Brennen Scarborough
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The public information officer at the Marathon County Health Department is encouraging parents of the county’s approximately 6,000 12-15-year-olds to make vaccination plans.

Judy Burrows said while adolescents in this group are less susceptible to more severe reactions, getting the vaccine is still important for their safety. She said if they are exposed to COVID-19 at home or in school, they can return to the classroom without having to quarantine.

“They don’t need to miss out on school activities. They don’t need to be benched from the team because they’ve been exposed to covid. So that’s a huge game-changer in the ability to get back to normal,” Burrows said.

She said even though most teens and children handle COVID-19 without severe symptoms, getting the vaccine can also help protect against variants.

Marathon County’s COVID-19 vaccination clinic at North Central Technical College is open Tuesday through Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Everyone over the age of 12 is eligible for the vaccine.

It’s located at the Center for Business and Industry on the NTC campus, 1000 Campus Drive, Wausau.

