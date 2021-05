WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A grocery giveaway will take place Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Neighbors’ Place in Wausau. USDA Farmers to Families food boxes will be distributed to those in need. The Neighbors’ Place is located at 745 Scott St. in Wausau.

CLICK HERE for directions on how to line up.

We will be receiving a shipment of USDA Farmers to Families food boxes tomorrow and in an effort to get the boxes out to... Posted by The Neighbors' Place on Thursday, May 13, 2021

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.