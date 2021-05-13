Advertisement

Former Milwaukee Co. judge faces federal alleged child pornography charges

(Gray Television)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 8:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A former Milwaukee County Children’s Court judge and Dane County resident was indicted Wednesday in federal court on two alleged counts of distributing child pornography.

Brett Blomme, 40, was charged with two counts of distributing a visual depiction of a minor engaging in sexually complicit conduct, according to the state Department of Justice.

The DOJ alleges that Blomme sent a file with an image of child pornography to someone else using Kik Messenger on Oct. 30 and Nov. 1 of 2020.

If Blomme is convicted, the DOJ notes that he could face a mandatory minimum penalty of 5 years in prison and a maximum of 20 years on each count.

The Wisconsin DOJ Division of Criminal Investigation brought the charges upon Blomme.

Prosecutors had charged Blomme with seven felony counts of possession of child pornography back in March, prompting the state Supreme Court to bar him from the bench.

According to the criminal complaint, the DOJ began investigating Blomme in February on a National Center for Missing and Exploited Children tip that Blomme had uploaded child pornography through the Kik messaging application 27 times in October and November.

