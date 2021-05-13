First Alert Weather: Feeling more like spring

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - It’s beginning to feel like spring again across North Central Wisconsin. Sunshine will be common today, along with some clouds mixing in during the afternoon. Seasonably mild with daytime readings rising into the mid 60s to around 70. The fire danger will remain high today across the region.

High fire danger continues in North Central Wisconsin. (WSAW)

A few clouds and a bit cool for tonight. There may be spotty frost in parts of the Northwoods overnight. Indications are that the National Weather Service is once again going to issue a Frost Advisory for some counties along or north of Highway 64. Otherwise, a tranquil night with lows in the low to mid 30s north, while in the upper 30s to low 40s central and south. More sun than clouds to wrap up the work week tomorrow with highs in the mid 60s.

More clouds this weekend, a chance of showers Saturday. (WSAW)

Not as chilly the next few mornings. Pleasant afternoons. (WSAW)

The weekend will feature more clouds than intervals of sunshine. There will be a chance of showers on Saturday, but it will be a washout by no means. Sunday is probably going to end up being dry but again sunshine will be limited. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Warmer for the week ahead with a mix of sun and clouds on Monday. High in the upper 60s. Partly cloudy on Tuesday as afternoon readings rise into the mid 70s. Showers are possible for Wednesday and on Thursday, with a chance of a storm on Thursday. High in the low to mid 70s.

