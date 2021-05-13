Advertisement

Body identified in Stevens Point investigation

(WNDU)
By WSAW Staff
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 5:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The Stevens Point Police Department is identifying the person found dead earlier this week.

The victim is 38-year-old Jamie A. Harkness, a white man whose a resident of Stevens Point. An autopsy has been completed and the case remains under investigation, according to a release from the SPPD.

Harkness’ body was found just before 5 a.m. Wednesday morning at 1600 block of Sixth Avenue near Campus Cinema. Officers and Stevens Point Paramedics responded and confirmed he was dead at the time.

