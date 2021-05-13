2.6 million Wisconsinites get COVID-19 vaccine; deaths above average for 3rd day

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) – COVID-19 deaths in Wisconsin remained above average for a third day on Thursday, with the Department of Health Services reporting 18 deaths, the same number as Wednesday. Wisconsin is averaging 11 deaths per day, ticking up from 10, and the fatality rate from the COVID-19 virus remains at 1.15% of all known cases.

Eleven deaths were added to Milwaukee County’s toll. Other deaths were reported in Crawford, Douglas (2), Jefferson, Ozaukee, Rock and Waukesha counties. So far, 6,953 people have died.

The silver lining is that there are fewer new cases. The state reports the positivity rate -- the percentage of all coronavirus tests coming back positive -- is back down to 3.0% for the first time since the end of March. The DHS reported fewer than 500 cases for the first time in 3 days, with 485 positive tests Thursday from 60 counties.

More than 30,000 people have been hospitalized by COVID-19 in Wisconsin. We crossed that unwanted milestone Thursday with 76 more people admitted for COVID-19 since Wednesday morning. In the past week, the state is averaging 56 hospital admissions per day. In December, at the time vaccinations began, the state was averaging 140 to 150 hospitalizations a day.

More than 2.6 Wisconsin residents have now received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, the DHS says. That’s 44.8% of the state’s population. Of those, more than 2.2 million (2,239,412) people, or 38.5% of the population, are fully vaccinated.

By our calculations, vaccinators administered 30,461 doses and 21,881 people completed their vaccination regimen each day, looking at the 7-day average.

Numbers will grow with vaccinations opening to younger teens today (Thursday). State officials say there are about 300,000 12- to 15-year-olds in Wisconsin. That’s another 5% of the population. In a little over a month since vaccinations were available to 16- and 17-year-olds, 27.5% have received at least one dose while 17.9% received both doses. We don’t have a specific breakdown for this age group, but 10- to 19-year-olds account for 11.9% of coronavirus cases, though they make up just 1% of COVID-19 hospitalizations.

Vaccinations by age group:

16-17: 27.5% received a dose/17.9% completed

18-24: 34.5% received a dose/26.2% completed

25-34: 41.0% received a dose/33.1% completed

35-44: 49.2% received a dose/40.7% completed

45-54: 51.5% received a dose/42.9% completed

55-64: 62.5% received a dose/53.3% completed

65+: 82.6% received a dose/77.6% completed

Vaccinations by gender:

Female: 48.1% received a dose/42.0% completed

Male: 40.8% received a dose/34.4% completed

Vaccination totals in WBAY’s viewing area are listed in a table below.

Since February 5, 2020, the DHS reports 3,499,623 people were tested in Wisconsin at least once for the coronavirus. Out of these:

604,863 tested positive for the COVID-19 virus

30,059 were hospitalized (5.0%)

6,953 died (1.15%)

590,014 are considered recovered (97.6%)

7,630 are active cases (1.3%)

THURSDAY’S COUNTY VACCINATION TOTALS

County (Population + Health region) Received at least 1 dose (% of pop.) Completed (% of pop.) Brown (264,542) (NE) 116,415 (44.0%) 104,866 (39.6%) Calumet (50,089) (FV) 20,078 (40.1%) 17,460 (34.9%) Dodge (87,839) 31,533 (35.9%) 27,320 (31.1%) Door (27,668) (NE) 16,797 (60.7%) 15,508 (56.1%) Fond du Lac (103,403) (SE) 39,613 (38.3%) 34,779 (33.6%) Forest (9,004) 3,520 (39.1%) 3,236 (35.9%) Florence (4,295) (NE) 1,733 (40.3%) 1,593 (37.1%) Green Lake (18,913) (FV) 7,430 (39.3%) 6,623 (35.0%) Kewaunee (20,434) (NE) 7,686 (37.6%) 7,136 (34.9%) Manitowoc (78,981) (NE) 33,660 (42.6%) 30,233 (38.3%) Marinette (40,350) (NE) 15,232 (37.7%) 13,497 (33.4%) Menominee (4,556) (FV) 2,051 (45.0%) 1,859 (40.8%) Oconto (37,930) (NE) 14,421 (38.0%) 13,157 (34.7%) Outagamie (187,885) (FV) 81,538 (43.4%) 69,388 (36.9%) Shawano (40,899) (FV) 13,446 (32.9%) 11,991 (29.3%) Sheboygan (115,340) (SE) 49,659 (43.1%) 43,672 (37.9%) Waupaca (50,990) (FV) 19,187 (37.6%) 16,729 (32.8%) Waushara (24,443) (FV) 7,684 (31.4%) 6,942 (28.4%) Winnebago (171,907) (FV) 72,212 (42.0%) 62,672 (36.5%) NORTHEAST REGION (474,200) (NE) 205,944 (43.4%) 185,990 (39.2%) FOX VALLEY REGION (549,682) (FV) 223,626 (40.7%) 193,664 (35.2%) WISCONSIN (5,822,434) 2,606,559 (44.8%) 2,239,412 (38.5%)

State health officials are promoting the CDC’s Vaccine Finder website to make it easier to find and schedule appointments near you.

HOSPITAL READINESS

Wednesday’s figures from the Wisconsin Hospital Association show there are 328 people were in hospitals for COVID-19 treatment, including 96 in intensive care. We’ll get updated figures from the WHA on current hospitalizations later Thursday afternoon.

Fox Valley hospitals were treating 16 COVID-19 patients. For the third straight day, hospital officials reported none of those patients is in the ICU.

Hospitals in the Northeast region had 35 COVID-19 patients, with 7 in ICU. That’s one less patient in ICU, and the same amount of overall patients as Tuesday.

For hospital readiness, the WHA reports 212 intensive care beds (15.59% of the state’s ICU beds) and 1,854 of all beds (16.59%) -- ICU, intermediate care, medical surgical and negative-flow isolation -- are available in the state’s 136 hospitals.

The Fox Valley’s 13 hospitals had 14 available ICU beds (13.46%) and a total of 112 open beds (13.13%) among them. The WHA says there are no available intermediate care beds, out of the 29 across the region’s hospitals.

The Northeast region’s 10 hospitals had 21 ICU beds (10.14%) and 224 beds of all types (23.4%) available.

These beds are for all patients, not just COVID-19. While we use terms like “available” or “open,” a hospital bed can only be occupied if there’s enough staffing to care for the patient, including doctors, nurses and food services.

THURSDAY’S COUNTY UPDATES IN PROGRESS(counties with new cases or deaths are indicated in bold) *

Wisconsin

Adams – 1,748 cases (+5) (12 deaths)

Ashland – 1,264 cases (+1) (15 deaths)

Barron – 5,812 cases (+1) (82 deaths)

Bayfield - 1,147 cases (+2) (19 deaths)

Brown – 31,636 cases (+20) (244 deaths)

Buffalo – 1,364 cases (7 deaths)

Burnett – 1,387 cases (+6) (22 deaths)

Calumet – 5,797 cases (+2) (51 deaths)

Chippewa – 7,390 cases (+4) (94 deaths)

Clark – 3,260 cases (+2) (59 deaths)

Columbia – 5,436 cases (+4) (57 deaths)

Crawford – 1,722 cases (+1) (18 deaths) (+1)

Dane – 44,667 (+19) (306 deaths)

Dodge – 11,875 cases (+7) (164 deaths)

Door – 2,611 cases (+4) (22 deaths)

Douglas – 4,059 cases (+8) (39 deaths) (+2)

Dunn – 4,660 cases (+2) (32 deaths)

Eau Claire – 11,534 cases (+8) (107 deaths)

Florence - 447 cases (+1) (12 deaths)

Fond du Lac – 12,426 cases (+7) (111 deaths)

Forest - 960 cases (23 deaths)

Grant – 4,912 cases (cases revised -1 by state) (85 deaths)

Green – 3,501 cases (+1) (18 deaths)

Green Lake - 1,574 cases (+1) (19 deaths)

Iowa - 2,030 cases (10 deaths)

Iron - 578 cases (21 deaths)

Jackson - 2,640 cases (+6) (26 deaths)

Jefferson – 8,393 cases (+3) (110 deaths) (+1)

Juneau - 3,180 cases (+2) (22 deaths)

Kenosha – 15,694 cases (+24) (308 deaths)

Kewaunee – 2,352 cases (+4) (26 deaths)

La Crosse – 12,794 cases (+11) (87 deaths)

Lafayette - 1,564 cases (+1) (9 deaths)

Langlade - 2,006 cases (+3) (32 deaths)

Lincoln – 3,063 cases (64 deaths)

Manitowoc – 7,570 cases (+11) (70 deaths)

Marathon – 14,688 cases (+13) (188 deaths)

Marinette - 4,167 cases (+4) (66 deaths)

Marquette – 1,376 cases (+2) (23 deaths)

Menominee – 804 cases (11 deaths)

Milwaukee – 106,069 (+76) (1,320 deaths) (+11)

Monroe – 4,548 cases (+5) (37 deaths)

Oconto – 4,466 case (+3) (55 deaths)

Oneida - 3,635 case (+4) (71 deaths)

Outagamie – 20,649 cases (+21) (206 deaths)

Ozaukee – 8,189 cases (+6) (89 deaths) (+1)

Pepin – 857 cases (7 deaths)

Pierce – 3,989 cases (+6) (37 deaths)

Polk – 4,526 cases (52 deaths)

Portage – 6,763 cases (+1) (68 deaths)

Price – 1,232 cases (+1) (7 deaths)

Racine – 21,842 cases (+29) (348 deaths)

Richland - 1,303 cases (15 deaths)

Rock – 16,075 cases (+24) (175 deaths) (+1)

Rusk - 1,316 cases (17 deaths)

Sauk – 5,838 cases (+8) (48 deaths)

Sawyer - 1,695 cases (+1) (26 deaths)

Shawano – 4,707 cases (+2) (72 deaths)

Sheboygan – 13,759 cases (+12) (142 deaths)

St. Croix – 7,927 cases (+16) (53 deaths)

Taylor - 1,871 cases (+1) (24 deaths)

Trempealeau – 3,543 cases (+1) (42 deaths)

Vernon – 1,925 cases (+1) (39 deaths)

Vilas - 2,260 cases (39 deaths)

Walworth – 9,488 cases (+10) (136 deaths)

Washburn – 1,468 cases (20 deaths)

Washington – 14,710 cases (+5) (154 deaths)

Waukesha – 43,784 cases (+19) (532 deaths) (+1)

Waupaca – 4,897 cases (+1) (120 deaths)

Waushara – 2,164 cases (+3) (34 deaths)

Winnebago – 18,176 cases (+12) (197 deaths)

Wood – 7,077 cases (+3) (80 deaths)

Michigan’s Upper Peninsula **

Alger - 320 cases (+1) (2 deaths)

Baraga - 639 cases (+4) (37 deaths)

Chippewa - 1,061 cases (+4) (28 deaths)

Delta – 3,301 cases (+13) (72 deaths)

Dickinson - 2,378 cases (+1) (59 deaths)

Gogebic - 1,026 cases (+2) (22 deaths)

Houghton – 2,490 cases (+4) (32 deaths)

Iron – 969 cases (+1) (42 deaths)

Keweenaw – 143 cases (1 death)

Luce – 194 cases (+1) (2 deaths) (+1)

Mackinac - 423 cases (+3) (3 deaths)

Marquette - 4,212 cases (+3) (60 deaths) (+2)

Menominee - 1,777 cases (+4) (39 deaths)

Ontonagon – 405 cases (+1) (20 deaths)

Schoolcraft - 324 cases (4 deaths)

* Cases and deaths are from the daily DHS COVID-19 reports, which may differ from local health department numbers. The DHS reports cases from all health departments within a county’s boundaries, including tribal, municipal and county health departments; county websites may not. Also, public health departments update their data at various times, whereas the DHS freezes the numbers it receives by the same time every day to compile the afternoon report.

** The Michigan Department of Health does not release reports on Sundays.

COVID-19 TRACING APP

Wisconsin’s COVID-19 tracing app, “Wisconsin Exposure Notification,” is available for iOS and Android smartphones. No download is required for iPhones. The Android app is available on Google Play. When two phones with the app (and presumably their owners) are close enough, for long enough, they’ll anonymously share a random string of numbers via Bluetooth. If someone tests positive for the coronavirus, they’ll receive a code to type into the app. If your phones “pinged” each other in the last 14 days, you’ll receive a push notification that you are at risk of exposure. The app doesn’t collect personal information or location information, so you won’t know from whom or where, but you will be told what day the exposure might have occurred so that you can quarantine for the appropriate amount of time.

SYMPTOMS

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention identified these as possible symptoms of COVID-19: