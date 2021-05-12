Advertisement

Wisconsin GOP leaders set to join lawsuit allowing aid to cover cuts

(KMVT)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 5:40 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican legislative leaders are taking a vote on whether to join a federal lawsuit seeking a ruling that federal coronavirus relief money can be used to cover tax cuts.

A group of attorneys general led by Republican Patrick Morrissey in West Virginia filed the lawsuit in March.

Republicans who control the Wisconsin Assembly passed a resolution last month directing Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul to join the lawsuit but the resolution isn’t binding and Kaul has refused to take part in the filing.

Republican leaders began circulating a paper ballot among members of the joint committee that organizes both the Senate and Assembly asking for authorization for the Legislature to join the lawsuit and divide the costs between the houses.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Breaking news
Death investigation underway in Stevens Point
Cliff King
Skyward: Cliff King was pillar in Stevens Point community
The Domtar mill in Rothschild, Wisconsin, on April 27, 2020. (WSAW)
Domtar: Sale will benefit employees and mill communities
Milwaukee Brewers' Jordan Zimmermann pitches during the fifth inning of a baseball game against...
Auburndale native Jordan Zimmermann announces retirement from MLB
Portion of WIS 54 closed due to traffic crash

Latest News

Former Milwaukee Co. judge faces federal alleged child pornography charges
CDC's VaccineFinder tool helps make the appointment process easier for people
Wisconsin DHS approves Pfizer vaccine for 12-15 age group starting Thursday
Eviction Notice
Federal eviction moratorium could soon end. What does it mean for housing insecure Wisconsinites?
Neighbors in Weston say a new construction project is taking away some of their property. But...
Neighbors in Weston express concern over construction project
Logan Schulfer is "the best in the state"
Logan Schulfer is "the best in the state"