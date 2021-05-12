Wausau Police Detective recognized as Wisconsin Big Brother of the Year

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A Wausau Police Detective was honored for his work in the Big Brothers Big Sisters program Wednesday.

Detective Jim Martin received an award called the Wisconsin Big Brother of the Year.

Martin earned it for his stand out work as a role model. Martin said being recognized as the state of Wisconsin Big Brother of the Year isn’t the most rewarding part of the Big Brother Big Sisters program.

“As cool as it is to get recognition, it isn’t like participating in this program is hard for me, I have quite a bit of fun,” Martin said.

Martin said it’s his way of giving back to the community after law enforcement helped him as a young man.

He’s been a big brother to Aryez Her for nearly four years and loves every second of their time together.

“We have a very strong relationship, we speak on a weekly basis, there’s not a week that goes by that I don’t see this guy and talk to him,” Martin said.

The pair does everything from weightlifting, hiking, sports, and movies.

Martin also received the Community-Based Big Brother of the Year and was nominated as National Big Brother.

“I think Jim earning this award definitely tells you what a great person he is, what a great role model he has been,” BBBS of Northcentral Wisconsin Enrollment and Match Support Specialist Megan Belanger said.

Belanger said the need for Bigs has been significant during Covid and being in the program is always a blast for everyone.

“They can go out to eat, they can be active, check out different parks and events in the community,” Belanger said.

“When you’re matched with the same person like that for many years in a row, you build a fairly strong friendship in addition to that mentorship, relationship,” Martin said.

Belanger said there’s always a need for more Bigs. You can apply in person or follow the link to apply online.

