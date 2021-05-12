Advertisement

Wausau home for seniors seeks postcards from 50 states

Residence Director Jennifer Rajek says it is an initiative that started to give the residents something to look forward to during the pandemic.
By Sydney Hawkins
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 5:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Our House Senior Living is seeking postcards from each state in the United States and other countries for its residents.

“It’s just to keep them bright and happy,” Rajek said. “That’s our ultimate goal. I thought it would be a good idea for our residents to just see people all coming together and sending postcards.”

So far they have collected postcards from 12 states, including Montana, South Carolina, Colorado and more.

“We received one was from Alaska,” Rajek said. “They wrote that they were 200 miles from the Artic Circle, and it was 43 degrees there. We got a couple from California and they’d write ‘oh, it’s sunny and beautiful here, I hope you guys are staying safe and healthy.’ Just nice, warm thoughts.”

Resident and Navy veteran Clark Wilcott says receiving the letters is nostalgic for him.

“I think I’ve been everywhere,” Wilcott said. “I was in the Navy for 25 years and I don’t think there’s any place that I haven’t been.”

While resident Marianna Koehler said each card provides a longing to visit those places.

“There are some nice ones there and they make you want to go to those places,” Koehler said. “I like warm weather though... fall too. It’s nice, but I think I’d like to go East to Maine or something.”

Post cards can be mailed to the facility at 210 W. Campus Drive, Wausau, Wis. 54401.

