Stevens Point Police identify suspects in 2 of its 17 catalytic converter thefts

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Seventeen people in Stevens Point have been the victim of catalytic converter thefts in a less than 6-month span.

Authorities have now identified two of the suspects after catalytic converters stolen from cars in Stevens Point were located in DeForest, in Dane County.

Eh Thaw, 20 and Dei Gay Moo, 21, will face charges in Portage County. Authorities said there are certainly more than two thieves.

The first theft was reported in December 2020, then from March 2 to May 4, 16 additional thefts were reported.

Thaw and Moo have not yet been arrested.

Thieves target catalytic converters because they contain valuable metals, like platinum, palladium or rhodium. AllState reports it takes about a minute for one to be removed from a vehicle. The cost to have the part replaced is about $2,500 with labor.

