State’s daily coronavirus case average falls below 500

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) – As the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) reports another 558 confirmed new cases of the coronavirus Wednesday, the state’s seven-day case average fell below 500 for the first time since April 1.

DHS officials say the 558 new coronavirus cases made up 10.33% of the day’s 5,400 test results from people being tested for the first time or testing positive for the first time. The rolling, 7-day average fell from 503 to 492. The latest 7-day average for the positivity rate including all tests held steady at 3.1%. A total 604,378 cases have been confirmed since February 5, 2020.

State health officials added 18 more deaths to Wisconsin’s COVID-19 death toll, bringing it to 6,935. Those deaths were reported in Calumet, Clark, Dane, Douglas, Lafayette, La Crosse, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Polk, Racine, Rock, Sawyer, and Waukesha Counties, while the state revised the death count in Columbia County by 1. The 7-day average held steady at 10 after rising to that number Monday from Sunday’s average of nine. The death rate also held steady at 1.15%.

The DHS also reported 82 more hospitalizations between Tuesday and Wednesday mornings. The percentage of hospitalizations for all known coronavirus cases remains at 5.0%. The 7-day average rose to 55 after falling for two consecutive days. We’ll report updates on the current number of patients in hospitals from the Wisconsin Hospital Association later Wednesday afternoon.

State health officials report 44.5% of the state’s population has received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, which is almost 2.6 million people (2,591,069). The state says 37.6% of the population is fully vaccinated, or almost 2.2 million people (2,192,002).

According to figures obtained from the state, there were 7,751 new vaccinations since Tuesday, bringing Wisconsin’s total of residents who have received at least one shot in the arm to 2,598,820 people. Meanwhile, state officials say another 23,043 people completed vaccinations, bringing the state total to 2,215,045.

As of Wednesday, the federal government has allocated 4,872,575 doses of COVID-19 vaccines to our state, and vaccinators administered 4,751,017 of them. The state’s 7-day average is at 31,722 shots per day over the past week, according to our calculations.

Children under 16 account for about 20% of the state’s population and aren’t eligible for a vaccine yet. Late Monday afternoon, the FDA approved the use of Pfizer vaccine for children ages 12 to 15 (see related story), but local health departments are waiting for guidance from the state Department of Health Services before they can begin vaccinating this age group.

Vaccinations by age group:

16-17: 28.3% received a dose/17.1% completed

18-24: 34.5% received a dose/25.3% completed

25-34: 40.8% received a dose/32.2% completed

35-44: 48.8% received a dose/39.6% completed

45-54: 51.4% received a dose/41.8% completed

55-64: 62.3% received a dose/52.0% completed

65+: 81.6% received a dose/76.8% completed

Vaccinations by gender:

Female: 47.8% received a dose/41.3% completed

Male: 40.4% received a dose/33.5% completed

Vaccination totals in WBAY’s viewing area are listed in a table below.

Since February 5, 2020, the DHS reports 3,494,575 people were tested in Wisconsin at least once for the coronavirus. Out of these:

604,378 tested positive for the COVID-19 virus

29,983 were hospitalized (5.0%)

6,935 died (1.15%)

589,477 are considered recovered (97.6%)

7,700 are active cases (1.3%)

WEDNESDAY’S COUNTY VACCINATION TOTALS

County (Population + Health region) Received at least 1 dose (% of pop.) Completed (% of pop.) Brown (264,542) (NE) 116,105 (43.9%) 104,264 (39.4%) Calumet (50,089) (FV) 20,004 (39.9%) 17,306 (34.6%) Dodge (87,839) 31,410 (35.8%) 26,830 (30.5%) Door (27,668) (NE) 16,735 (60.5%) 15,304 (55.3%) Fond du Lac (103,403) (SE) 39,533 (38.2%) 34,044 (32.9%) Forest (9,004) 3,492 (38.8%) 3,165 (35.2%) Florence (4,295) (NE) 1,734 (40.4%) 1,594 (37.1%) Green Lake (18,913) (FV) 7,390 (39.1%) 6,564 (34.7%) Kewaunee (20,434) (NE) 7,666 (37.5%) 7,051 (34.5%) Manitowoc (78,981) (NE) 33,591 (42.5%) 30,018 (38.0%) Marinette (40,350) (NE) 15,195 (37.7%) 13,434 (33.3%) Menominee (4,556) (FV) 2,042 (44.8%) 1,834 (40.3%) Oconto (37,930) (NE) 14,363 (37.9%) 13,049 (34.4%) Outagamie (187,885) (FV) 81,256 (43.2%) 69,023 (36.7%) Shawano (40,899) (FV) 13,374 (32.7%) 11,810 (28.9%) Sheboygan (115,340) (SE) 49,469 (42.9%) 43,363 (37.6%) Waupaca (50,990) (FV) 19,100 (37.5%) 16,612 (32.6%) Waushara (24,443) (FV) 7,657 (31.3%) 6,874 (28.1%) Winnebago (171,907) (FV) 71,817 (41.8%) 62,021 (36.1%) NORTHEAST REGION (474,200) (NE) 205,389 (43.3%) 184,714 (39.0%) FOX VALLEY REGION (549,682) (FV) 222,640 (40.5%) 192,044 (34.9%) WISCONSIN (5,822,434) 2,598,820 (44.6%) 2,215,045 (38.0%)

State health officials are promoting the CDC’s Vaccine Finder website to make it easier to find and schedule appointments near you.

HOSPITAL READINESS

We reported earlier in the article that 82 people were hospitalized for COVID-19 in the past 24-hour period. Wednesday’s figures from the Wisconsin Hospital Association show there are 328 people were in hospitals for COVID-19 treatment, one more than Tuesday. That figure takes discharges and deaths into account. Meanwhile, 96 of those patients are in intensive care, which is two fewer than Tuesday.

Fox Valley hospitals were treating 16 COVID-19 patients, five more than Tuesday. For the third straight day, hospital officials report none of those patients are in the ICU.

Hospitals in the Northeast region had 35 COVID-19 patients, with 7 in ICU. That’s one less patient in ICU, and the same amount of overall patients as Tuesday.

For hospital readiness, the WHA reports 212 intensive care beds (15.59% of the state’s ICU beds) and 1,854 of all beds (16.59%) -- ICU, intermediate care, medical surgical and negative-flow isolation -- are available in the state’s 136 hospitals.

The Fox Valley’s 13 hospitals had 14 available ICU beds (13.46%) and a total of 112 open beds (13.13%) among them. The WHA says there are no available intermediate care beds, out of the 29 across the region’s hospitals.

The Northeast region’s 10 hospitals had 21 ICU beds (10.14%) and 224 beds of all types (23.4%) available.

These beds are for all patients, not just COVID-19. While we use terms like “available” or “open,” a hospital bed can only be occupied if there’s enough staffing to care for the patient, including doctors, nurses and food services.

WEDNESDAY’S COUNTY CASE AND DEATH TOTALS(counties with new cases or deaths are indicated in bold) *

Wisconsin

Adams – 1,743 cases (+5) (12 deaths)

Ashland – 1,263 cases (15 deaths)

Barron – 5,811 cases (+8) (82 deaths)

Bayfield - 1,145 cases (+1) (19 deaths)

Brown – 31,616 cases (+24) (244 deaths)

Buffalo – 1,364 cases (+4) (7 deaths)

Burnett – 1,381 cases (+4) (22 deaths)

Calumet – 5,795 cases (+7) (51 deaths) (+1)

Chippewa – 7,386 cases (+11) (94 deaths)

Clark – 3,258 cases (+2) (59 deaths) (+1)

Columbia – 5,436 cases (+4) (57 deaths) (State revised, decrease of 1)

Crawford – 1,721 cases (17 deaths)

Dane – 44,648 (+26) (306 deaths) (+1)

Dodge – 11,868 cases (+6) (164 deaths)

Door – 2,607 cases (+2 ) (22 deaths)

Douglas – 4,051 cases (+2) (37 deaths) (+1)

Dunn – 4,658 cases (+6) (32 deaths)

Eau Claire – 11,526 cases (+6) (107 deaths)

Florence - 446 cases (12 deaths)

Fond du Lac – 12,419 cases (+9) (111 deaths)

Forest - 960 cases (23 deaths)

Grant – 4,913 cases (+5) (85 deaths)

Green – 3,500 cases (18 deaths)

Green Lake - 1,573 cases (19 deaths)

Iowa - 2,030 cases (+2) (10 deaths)

Iron - 578 cases (21 deaths)

Jackson - 2,634 cases (+4) (26 deaths)

Jefferson – 8,390 cases (+4) (109 deaths)

Juneau - 3,178 cases (+4) (22 deaths)

Kenosha – 15,670 cases (+19) (308 deaths)

Kewaunee – 2,348 cases (+1) (26 deaths)

La Crosse – 12,783 cases (+13) (87 deaths) (+1)

Lafayette - 1,563 cases (9 deaths) (+1)

Langlade - 2,003 cases (+3) (32 deaths)

Lincoln – 3,063 cases (+1) (64 deaths)

Manitowoc – 7,559 cases (+3) (70 deaths)

Marathon – 14,675 cases (+15) (188 deaths)

Marinette - 4,163 cases (+3) (66 deaths)

Marquette – 1,374 cases (23 deaths)

Menominee – 804 cases (11 deaths)

Milwaukee – 105,993 (+84) (1,309 deaths) (+2)

Monroe – 4,543 cases (+2) (37 deaths)

Oconto – 4,463 case (+5) (55 deaths)

Oneida - 3,631 case (71 deaths)

Outagamie – 20,628 cases (+8) (206 deaths)

Ozaukee – 8,183 cases (+9) (88 deaths) (+1)

Pepin – 857 cases (+2) (7 deaths)

Pierce – 3,981 cases (+4) (37 deaths)

Polk – 4,526 cases (+25) (52 deaths) (+3)

Portage – 6,762 cases (+3) (68 deaths)

Price – 1,231 cases (+1) (7 deaths)

Racine – 21,813 cases (+53) (348 deaths) (+1)

Richland - 1,303 cases (15 deaths)

Rock – 16,051 cases (+19) (174 deaths) (+2)

Rusk - 1,316 cases (+2) (17 deaths)

Sauk – 5,830 cases (+5) (48 deaths)

Sawyer - 1,694 cases (+6) (26 deaths) (+1)

Shawano – 4,705 cases (+5) (72 deaths)

Sheboygan – 13,747 cases (+7) (142 deaths)

St. Croix – 7,911 cases (+42) (53 deaths)

Taylor - 1,870 cases (24 deaths)

Trempealeau – 3,542 cases (+4 ) (42 deaths)

Vernon – 1,924 cases (+3) (39 deaths)

Vilas - 2,260 cases (+9) (39 deaths)

Walworth – 9,478 cases (+8) (136 deaths)

Washburn – 1,468 cases (+6) (20 deaths)

Washington – 14,705 cases (+13) (154 deaths)

Waukesha – 43,765 cases (+16) (531 deaths) (+2)

Waupaca – 4,896 cases (+2) (120 deaths)

Waushara – 2,161 cases (34 deaths)

Winnebago – 18,164 cases (+1) (197 deaths)

Wood – 7,074 cases (+11) (80 deaths)Michigan’s Upper Peninsula **

Michigan’s Upper Peninsula **

Alger - 319 cases (2 deaths)

Baraga - 635 cases (+4) (37 deaths) (+1)

Chippewa - 1,057 cases (28 deaths)

Delta – 3,288 cases (+2) (72 deaths)

Dickinson - 2,377 cases (+2) (59 deaths)

Gogebic - 1,024 cases (+6) (22 deaths)

Houghton – 2,486 cases (+2) (32 deaths)

Iron – 968 cases (+5) (42 deaths)

Keweenaw – 143 cases (+1) (1 death)

Luce – 193 cases (+1) (1 death)

Mackinac - 420 cases (+5) (3 deaths)

Marquette - 4,209 cases (+7) (58 deaths) (+1)

Menominee - 1,773 cases (+7) (39 deaths)

Ontonagon – 404 cases (+3) (20 deaths)

Schoolcraft - 324 cases (+1) (4 deaths)

* Cases and deaths are from the daily DHS COVID-19 reports, which may differ from local health department numbers. The DHS reports cases from all health departments within a county’s boundaries, including tribal, municipal and county health departments; county websites may not. Also, public health departments update their data at various times, whereas the DHS freezes the numbers it receives by the same time every day to compile the afternoon report.

** The Michigan Department of Health does not release reports on Sundays.

COVID-19 TRACING APP

Wisconsin’s COVID-19 tracing app, “Wisconsin Exposure Notification,” is available for iOS and Android smartphones. No download is required for iPhones. The Android app is available on Google Play. When two phones with the app (and presumably their owners) are close enough, for long enough, they’ll anonymously share a random string of numbers via Bluetooth. If someone tests positive for the coronavirus, they’ll receive a code to type into the app. If your phones “pinged” each other in the last 14 days, you’ll receive a push notification that you are at risk of exposure. The app doesn’t collect personal information or location information, so you won’t know from whom or where, but you will be told what day the exposure might have occurred so that you can quarantine for the appropriate amount of time.

SYMPTOMS

