Some Wisconsin CVS locations will vaccinate 12-15 year-olds starting May 13

(WSAW) - Select CVS Pharmacy locations in Wisconsin will begin administering the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to 12 to 15-year-olds starting Thursday.

The group became eligible for the Pfizer vaccine on May 12. Parental or legal guardian consent is required, and children must be accompanied by an adult.

Patients are encouraged to schedule an appointment online at cvs.com or through the CVS Pharmacy app to ensure availability. Walk-ins are also accepted. The CVS scheduling tool will only display appointments at CVS Pharmacy locations that have the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine once the patient’s age is provided.

The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is 100% effective against COVID-19 in the 12-15 year old age group.

