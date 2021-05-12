REPORT: Packers plan to sign QB Blake Bortles

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - According to a report by ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Packers plan to sign quarterback Blake Bortles.

Updated: Packers are signing veteran QB Blake Bortles today, per source. https://t.co/lGZjtDhfE6 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 12, 2021

Bortles was drafted third overall by the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2014. He spent five years there while compiling 17,646 yards and 103 touchdowns. Bortles was released by the Jags after the 2018 season.

The 29-year-old played with Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett in Jacksonville. Hackett was the quarterbacks coach with the Jaguars from 2015-2016 and was eventually promoted to offensive coordinator.

In 2019, Bortles signed a one-year contract to be a backup with the Los Angeles Rams. Bortles was signed by the Denver Broncos on Sept. 24, 2020, but was released on Oct. 17 and eventually brought back to be on the Broncos’ practice squad.

The Packers were in need of a third quarterback on the roster after backup Tim Boyle left for the Detroit Lions this offseason.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.