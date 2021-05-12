Advertisement

REPORT: Packers plan to sign QB Blake Bortles

JACKSONVILLE, FL - OCTOBER 23: Blake Bortles #5 of the Jacksonville Jaguars looks to throw...
JACKSONVILLE, FL - OCTOBER 23: Blake Bortles #5 of the Jacksonville Jaguars looks to throw during the first half of the game against the Oakland Raiders at EverBank Field on October 23, 2016 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Getty Images)(WKYT)
By Reece Van Haaften
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - According to a report by ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Packers plan to sign quarterback Blake Bortles.

Bortles was drafted third overall by the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2014. He spent five years there while compiling 17,646 yards and 103 touchdowns. Bortles was released by the Jags after the 2018 season.

The 29-year-old played with Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett in Jacksonville. Hackett was the quarterbacks coach with the Jaguars from 2015-2016 and was eventually promoted to offensive coordinator.

In 2019, Bortles signed a one-year contract to be a backup with the Los Angeles Rams. Bortles was signed by the Denver Broncos on Sept. 24, 2020, but was released on Oct. 17 and eventually brought back to be on the Broncos’ practice squad.

The Packers were in need of a third quarterback on the roster after backup Tim Boyle left for the Detroit Lions this offseason.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Breaking news
Death investigation underway in Stevens Point
Cliff King
Skyward: Cliff King was pillar in Stevens Point community
The Domtar mill in Rothschild, Wisconsin, on April 27, 2020. (WSAW)
Domtar: Sale will benefit employees and mill communities
Milwaukee Brewers' Jordan Zimmermann pitches during the fifth inning of a baseball game against...
Auburndale native Jordan Zimmermann announces retirement from MLB
Portion of WIS 54 closed due to traffic crash

Latest News

REPORT: Packers home schedule revealed
Packers Announce Week 1 Schedule
Prep Highlights 5/11
Prep Highlights 5/11
Prep Highlights 5/11