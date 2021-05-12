Advertisement

REPORT: Packers home schedule revealed

(WBAY)
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 11:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - According to a report by Marques Eversoll of WDUZ radio, the Packers will open up their home schedule on Week 2 against the Detroit Lions on Monday Night Football.

The Packers will be traveling to San Francisco on Sept. 26 for Week 3, according to The Athletic.

Week 4 will feature a cross-conference matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Green and Gold will clash with the Washington Football Team in Week 7 on Oct. 24.

The Packers will host two NFC West foes in Week 12 and 14. The Seahawks travel to Lambeau on Nov. 14 and then a much-anticipated rematch of the NFC Divisional Round happens on Nov. 28 when the Los Angeles Rams trek to Green Bay.

The NFL’s oldest rivalry will take place at Lambeau on Dec. 12.

The Packers will be playing on Christmas for the first time since 2011 when the Browns make the trip to the Frozen Tundra.

Green Bay’s final home game is in Week 17 against the Vikings on January 2nd.

The Packers announced earlier Wednesday that they will be opening up the season in New Orleans on Sept. 12.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cliff King
Skyward: Cliff King was pillar in Stevens Point community
Breaking news
Death investigation underway in Stevens Point
Milwaukee Brewers' Jordan Zimmermann pitches during the fifth inning of a baseball game against...
Auburndale native Jordan Zimmermann announces retirement from MLB
The Domtar mill in Rothschild, Wisconsin, on April 27, 2020. (WSAW)
Domtar: Sale will benefit employees and mill communities
Portion of WIS 54 closed due to traffic crash

Latest News

Packers Announce Week 1 Schedule
Prep Highlights 5/11
Prep Highlights 5/11
Prep Highlights 5/11
Tkach dominates in the circle as Pointers advance to WIAC semis