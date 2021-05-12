REPORT: Packers home schedule revealed

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - According to a report by Marques Eversoll of WDUZ radio, the Packers will open up their home schedule on Week 2 against the Detroit Lions on Monday Night Football.

The Packers will be traveling to San Francisco on Sept. 26 for Week 3, according to The Athletic.

Per sources, 49ers home opener (and return of fans to Levi’s Stadium?): Week 3, Sept. 26 vs. Green Bay — David Lombardi (@LombardiHimself) May 12, 2021

Week 4 will feature a cross-conference matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Green and Gold will clash with the Washington Football Team in Week 7 on Oct. 24.

The Packers will host two NFC West foes in Week 12 and 14. The Seahawks travel to Lambeau on Nov. 14 and then a much-anticipated rematch of the NFC Divisional Round happens on Nov. 28 when the Los Angeles Rams trek to Green Bay.

The NFL’s oldest rivalry will take place at Lambeau on Dec. 12.

The Packers will be playing on Christmas for the first time since 2011 when the Browns make the trip to the Frozen Tundra.

Green Bay’s final home game is in Week 17 against the Vikings on January 2nd.

Two sources with access to #Packers home schedule can confirm what @MarquesEversoll posted first. Here's the schedule with home games filled in: pic.twitter.com/vbreCtHgWv — Tom Silverstein (@TomSilverstein) May 12, 2021

The Packers announced earlier Wednesday that they will be opening up the season in New Orleans on Sept. 12.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.