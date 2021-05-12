Pet Project: Meet Klutz

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Klutz is a 13-year-old cat looking to find a forever home. She is easy-going and quiet and would make a good fit in any home. Klutz was surrendered to the Humane Society of Marathon County after her owner could no longer take care of her.

For more information on Klutz visit the humane society’s website www.catsndogs.org, or call them at 715-845-2810 to set up a time to meet her.

