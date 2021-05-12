Advertisement

Pet Project: Meet Klutz

By WSAW Staff
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 2:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Klutz is a 13-year-old cat looking to find a forever home. She is easy-going and quiet and would make a good fit in any home. Klutz was surrendered to the Humane Society of Marathon County after her owner could no longer take care of her.

For more information on Klutz visit the humane society’s website www.catsndogs.org, or call them at 715-845-2810 to set up a time to meet her.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Breaking news
Death investigation underway in Stevens Point
Cliff King
Skyward: Cliff King was pillar in Stevens Point community
The Domtar mill in Rothschild, Wisconsin, on April 27, 2020. (WSAW)
Domtar: Sale will benefit employees and mill communities
Milwaukee Brewers' Jordan Zimmermann pitches during the fifth inning of a baseball game against...
Auburndale native Jordan Zimmermann announces retirement from MLB
Portion of WIS 54 closed due to traffic crash

Latest News

Pet Project: Meet Klutz
Pet Project: Meet Klutz
Ray Ray is a guinea pig surrendered to the Humane Society of Marathon County after his kennel...
Pet Project: Meet Ray Ray
Pet Project: Meet Ray Ray
Pet Project: Meet Ray Ray
Seldwen is a 3-year-old cat who came to the Humane Society of Marathon County as a stray.
Pet Project: Meet Seldwen