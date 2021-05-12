Advertisement

Packers announce gameday schedule for Week 1

Full 2021 #Packers schedule drops TONIGHT at 6:45 p.m. CT
(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 7:53 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Packers will start of the upcoming season in New Orleans.

The team tweeted and said that it’s “Kicking off the NFL’s biggest season in The Big Easy.”

The game is scheduled for Sunday, September 12, 2021 at 3:25 p.m.

The full NFL schedule is expected to be released today.

Action 2 Sports will bring you the latest today both on air and online.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cliff King
Skyward: Cliff King was pillar in Stevens Point community
Milwaukee Brewers' Jordan Zimmermann pitches during the fifth inning of a baseball game against...
Auburndale native Jordan Zimmermann announces retirement from MLB
The Domtar mill in Rothschild, Wisconsin, on April 27, 2020. (WSAW)
Domtar: Sale will benefit employees and mill communities
Portion of WIS 54 closed due to traffic crash
Stacy Melby booking photo
Rhinelander woman charged with having sexual relationship with teen

Latest News

Prep Highlights 5/11
Prep Highlights 5/11
Prep Highlights 5/11
Tkach dominates in the circle as Pointers advance to WIAC semis
Tkach dominates in the circle as Pointers advance to WIAC semis
Tkach dominates in the circle as Pointers advance to WIAC semis