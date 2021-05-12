Packers announce gameday schedule for Week 1

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Packers will start of the upcoming season in New Orleans.

The team tweeted and said that it’s “Kicking off the NFL’s biggest season in The Big Easy.”

The game is scheduled for Sunday, September 12, 2021 at 3:25 p.m.

The full NFL schedule is expected to be released today.

