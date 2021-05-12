Advertisement

Neighbors in Weston express concern over construction project

By Stella Porter
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - Neighbors in Weston say a new construction project is taking away some of their property. But the Village of Weston says the project that started Wednesday is an effort to make the neighborhood nicer. The village’s board started discussing the project last fall.

The village says the sidewalk construction project spans six streets. Neighbors say the new five-foot sidewalk is cutting into what they were told is their property line.

“They’re going to have a sidewalk 10 feet from their house. And they had a nice rural, urban home before,” said Gwen Hegy.

Hegy has lived in her home for almost five decades. She says it’s too late for the village’s board to decide that a portion of the land is public.

“Something that has been taken care of for almost 50 years by these people. Now they want to come in and say, ‘Oh, well, we’re putting the road back where it belongs.’ Well, nobody ever knew it wasn’t where it was,” she said.

But officials with the village say the land is public.

“It’s maintained by the adjacent property owner, they perceive that it belongs to them or is their property, but reality is that it belongs to the public,” said Keith Donner, the Village of Weston’s Administrator.

Donner says the public had opportunities to speak up. He says some streets were constructed wrong and are now being brought up to par. They’re also planning to replace all trees brought down with new trees.

“Sidewalk also improves safety in the area, so if there’s young families and whatnot,” he said, remarking that some people now have to wait for the bus in the street due to a lack of sidewalk.

Many neighbors in the area are older and don’t want to shovel a sidewalk they didn’t ask for.

“I cannot tolerate the winter and go out and clean the sidewalks. So I mentioned it to them, and they said, ‘Well, we can do it for you, but there’s a charge,’” said Ruth Hochberger, another neighbor.

Hegy says another challenge for older people living here was not having the home setup to attend meetings on Zoom and choosing not to go to them in person because of how much COVID was spreading last fall and winter.

“We did not want to subject ourselves to being out in public. We made our trips to the grocery store, and that was it, and came home,” she explained.

Officials with the Village of Weston have offered to meet with the neighbors to better understand their concerns. Both neighbors and the village emphasized that they respect one another and hope to come to an understanding.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Breaking news
Death investigation underway in Stevens Point
Cliff King
Skyward: Cliff King was pillar in Stevens Point community
The Domtar mill in Rothschild, Wisconsin, on April 27, 2020. (WSAW)
Domtar: Sale will benefit employees and mill communities
Milwaukee Brewers' Jordan Zimmermann pitches during the fifth inning of a baseball game against...
Auburndale native Jordan Zimmermann announces retirement from MLB
Portion of WIS 54 closed due to traffic crash

Latest News

CDC's VaccineFinder tool helps make the appointment process easier for people
Wisconsin DHS approves Pfizer vaccine for 12-15 age group starting Thursday
Logan Schulfer is "the best in the state"
Logan Schulfer is "the best in the state"
Senior home in Wausau hoping to receive post cards from all 50 states
Senior home in Wausau hoping to receive post cards from all 50 states
Weston residents voice concern over sidewalk project in neighborhood
Weston residents voice concern over sidewalk project in neighborhood