Neighbors in Weston express concern over construction project

WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - Neighbors in Weston say a new construction project is taking away some of their property. But the Village of Weston says the project that started Wednesday is an effort to make the neighborhood nicer. The village’s board started discussing the project last fall.

The village says the sidewalk construction project spans six streets. Neighbors say the new five-foot sidewalk is cutting into what they were told is their property line.

“They’re going to have a sidewalk 10 feet from their house. And they had a nice rural, urban home before,” said Gwen Hegy.

Hegy has lived in her home for almost five decades. She says it’s too late for the village’s board to decide that a portion of the land is public.

“Something that has been taken care of for almost 50 years by these people. Now they want to come in and say, ‘Oh, well, we’re putting the road back where it belongs.’ Well, nobody ever knew it wasn’t where it was,” she said.

But officials with the village say the land is public.

“It’s maintained by the adjacent property owner, they perceive that it belongs to them or is their property, but reality is that it belongs to the public,” said Keith Donner, the Village of Weston’s Administrator.

Donner says the public had opportunities to speak up. He says some streets were constructed wrong and are now being brought up to par. They’re also planning to replace all trees brought down with new trees.

“Sidewalk also improves safety in the area, so if there’s young families and whatnot,” he said, remarking that some people now have to wait for the bus in the street due to a lack of sidewalk.

Many neighbors in the area are older and don’t want to shovel a sidewalk they didn’t ask for.

“I cannot tolerate the winter and go out and clean the sidewalks. So I mentioned it to them, and they said, ‘Well, we can do it for you, but there’s a charge,’” said Ruth Hochberger, another neighbor.

Hegy says another challenge for older people living here was not having the home setup to attend meetings on Zoom and choosing not to go to them in person because of how much COVID was spreading last fall and winter.

“We did not want to subject ourselves to being out in public. We made our trips to the grocery store, and that was it, and came home,” she explained.

Officials with the Village of Weston have offered to meet with the neighbors to better understand their concerns. Both neighbors and the village emphasized that they respect one another and hope to come to an understanding.

