Nearly 80% of people with migraine disease are women

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - People with migraine experience unrelenting headaches, nausea, dizziness and light sensitivity that come with migraine attacks. But it doesn’t end there, migraine encompasses all aspects of life, frequently causing anxiety, depression and impacting personal and professional lives.

According to a new survey of nearly 1,200 people with migraine disease conducted by the National Headache Foundation, people feel an overwhelming and significant burden from their disease and an inability to control it. Migraine disease limits what they can do, resulting in not being able to make plans with friends, family or colleagues due to its unpredictability. In fact, people with migraine report feeling like life is passing them by.

While there are many treatments available to prevent or treat migraine attacks, people with migraine are not receiving the relief they desire. This new data show that people are unhappy with how their disease is being managed in fact, 84% of people taking a preventive treatment wish there was a better option. Because of the uncertainty they feel frustrated, exhausted and stressed. The survey also found education gaps and increased challenges among black and Hispanic people dealing with migraine disease.

On May 11, Jill Dehlin, a person with migraine, patient advocate and chairperson of the National Headache Foundation Patient Leadership Council, joined Sunrise 7 to share the real-life experiences of people with migraine and why a majority of those with migraine are women.

