Advertisement

Jerry Kramer discusses documentary film depicting his life story

Kramer discussing the film inside the Green Bay Packers Hall of Fame.
Kramer discussing the film inside the Green Bay Packers Hall of Fame.(WBAY)
By Jeff Alexander
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 2:51 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Packers legend is in Titletown this week to discuss a feature-length film telling the story of his life.

Three years in the making, “You Can If You Will” reveals Jerry Kramer’s journey from his childhood to his glory days during the Lombardi era, and culminating with his long awaited golden moment in Canton, Ohio in 2018.

“The relationship we had on the team comes out in the film and the guys are just sensational,” says Kramer, now 85.

Kramer says his favorite part of the film depicts his relationship with fellow teammate Don Chandler.

After a tumor was discovered on Kramer’s liver in 1964, leading to several surgeries and infections, Chandler volunteered to do the workout routine Kramer couldn’t so he could stay on the practice field to get back in shape.

“I’d never have done it without Don, he saved my life, I feel very strongly that if I had been over there doing sit-ups and I could only do 15 of them and I’m laying there like a goat and the whole team is doing exercises and I’m the odd man out, I probably would’ve walked,” recalls Kramer.

“It’s nice to see him now enjoy his life on screen, it’s there now forever,” says the film’s director and producer Glenn Aveni.

Aveni, who is based in Milwaukee, says working with Kramer on his life story was an honor.

“Jerry is such an inspirational figure, he still practices the Lombardi principles, so I really felt like the film, the arc of the film has to have that kind of motivational message to it,” explains Aveni.

The documentary film premieres next Monday, exclusively on the Packers Connected TV App and is also available on DVD through the Packers Pro Shop.

Kramer says the film’s theme is reflected in its title.

“A point in everyone’s life where they have a decision to make and they can either continue the journey they’re on if it’s a love affair and it’s something they really want, or they can stop and settle for second best, settle for less than what they really have a dream about, so if they want something badly enough they have to understand there’s a price to pay for achievement, for success, it doesn’t come easy, it’s charge you, it’ll charge you double sometimes, but if you want it, if you really want it, you can if you will,” says Kramer.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Breaking news
Death investigation underway in Stevens Point
Cliff King
Skyward: Cliff King was pillar in Stevens Point community
The Domtar mill in Rothschild, Wisconsin, on April 27, 2020. (WSAW)
Domtar: Sale will benefit employees and mill communities
Milwaukee Brewers' Jordan Zimmermann pitches during the fifth inning of a baseball game against...
Auburndale native Jordan Zimmermann announces retirement from MLB
Portion of WIS 54 closed due to traffic crash

Latest News

CDC's VaccineFinder tool helps make the appointment process easier for people
Wisconsin DHS approves Pfizer vaccine for 12-15 age group starting Thursday
Neighbors in Weston say a new construction project is taking away some of their property. But...
Neighbors in Weston express concern over construction project
Logan Schulfer is "the best in the state"
Logan Schulfer is "the best in the state"
Senior home in Wausau hoping to receive post cards from all 50 states
Senior home in Wausau hoping to receive post cards from all 50 states
Weston residents voice concern over sidewalk project in neighborhood
Weston residents voice concern over sidewalk project in neighborhood