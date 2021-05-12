Hatley man takes plea deal in drunken driving fatal crash

WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) -The 21-year-old Hatley man accused of drinking and driving prior to a crash that killed his passenger pleaded no contest Wednesday to homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle.

Heith Gureski will avoid a jury trial. He’s now scheduled to be sentenced on July 12.

The crash was reported around 2:35 a.m. Nov. 15 on County Road J near Roble Lane in the town of Weston. Investigators said the vehicle had been traveling north on County Road J when it left the roadway, struck trees, and rolled over.

During Gureski’s probable cause hearing on Nov. 16, Assistant District Attorney Sidney Brubacher said Gureski and the victim, Bryce Giles, 21, had been barhopping before the fatal crash. He said witnesses explained Gureski did a burnout in the parking lot of a bar on County Highway J and took off speeding. A group of people were traveling together but told investigators Gureski had gotten so far ahead of them they did not witness the crash.

“He went off the road, he went airborne, he took out two trees. Law enforcement believes he was going at a very high rate of speed. There were no skidmarks,” Brubacher explained on Nov. 16.

Police said Giles died at the scene.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.