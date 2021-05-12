Advertisement

Green Bay area hotels, restaurants expect an economic rebound this football season

The pandemic prevented Lambeau Field from allowing fans in the stands last year
Hotels in Green Bay expect an economic rebound this fall football season with the release of...
Hotels in Green Bay expect an economic rebound this fall football season with the release of the Packers home game schedule.(WBAY)
By Joshua Peguero
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 5:39 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Hotels and restaurants in the Green Bay area are linked financially to Lambeau Field, which brings fans from around the world.

The leak of this upcoming NFL season’s home game schedule has some hotels scrambling.

“We’re actually just opening up our rates for the fall now, just because the Packers schedule is this holy like ceremony for the hotels in the Green Bay area, so we expect to be busy,” Home 2 Suites by Hilton Green Bay Director of Sales Alexa Bartol said.

Last year, fans were kept out of Lambeau Field throughout the regular season minus employees and health care workers who were allowed towards the end.

“Just the general buzz that comes with home games in particular with the downtown area and our hotel, with the rich history it has with the Packers,” Hotel Northland General Manager Kenny Didier said. “A lot of people like to come and see where [Vince] Lombardi gave his first speech.”

Hotel Northland also experienced economic pain last year as tourists avoided Titletown due to the pandemic, yet it found a way to fill its rooms.

“We were fortunate that we have a very good relationship with the broadcast groups, so we had a lot of production, technical and talent. We anticipate having that back as well,” Didier said.

A limited number of season-ticket holders were in the stands during play-off games and some hotels told us they felt the economic impact.

“From January to now, it’s such a big difference in occupancy. We’re almost full all the time,” Bartol said.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announced back in March he expects stadiums at full capacity this fall as more people get vaccinated and coronavirus restrictions ease around the country.

“What we’re hearing is there’ll be 100 percent of fans in the stadium, and that economically means about a $15 million spend for that home game over the course of a weekend or a couple of days,” Greater Green Bay Convention and Visitors Bureau President Brad Toll said.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Breaking news
Death investigation underway in Stevens Point
Cliff King
Skyward: Cliff King was pillar in Stevens Point community
The Domtar mill in Rothschild, Wisconsin, on April 27, 2020. (WSAW)
Domtar: Sale will benefit employees and mill communities
Milwaukee Brewers' Jordan Zimmermann pitches during the fifth inning of a baseball game against...
Auburndale native Jordan Zimmermann announces retirement from MLB
Portion of WIS 54 closed due to traffic crash

Latest News

CDC's VaccineFinder tool helps make the appointment process easier for people
Wisconsin DHS approves Pfizer vaccine for 12-15 age group starting Thursday
Neighbors in Weston say a new construction project is taking away some of their property. But...
Neighbors in Weston express concern over construction project
Logan Schulfer is "the best in the state"
Logan Schulfer is "the best in the state"
Senior home in Wausau hoping to receive post cards from all 50 states
Senior home in Wausau hoping to receive post cards from all 50 states
Weston residents voice concern over sidewalk project in neighborhood
Weston residents voice concern over sidewalk project in neighborhood