Green Bay area hotels, restaurants expect an economic rebound this football season

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Hotels and restaurants in the Green Bay area are linked financially to Lambeau Field, which brings fans from around the world.

The leak of this upcoming NFL season’s home game schedule has some hotels scrambling.

“We’re actually just opening up our rates for the fall now, just because the Packers schedule is this holy like ceremony for the hotels in the Green Bay area, so we expect to be busy,” Home 2 Suites by Hilton Green Bay Director of Sales Alexa Bartol said.

Last year, fans were kept out of Lambeau Field throughout the regular season minus employees and health care workers who were allowed towards the end.

“Just the general buzz that comes with home games in particular with the downtown area and our hotel, with the rich history it has with the Packers,” Hotel Northland General Manager Kenny Didier said. “A lot of people like to come and see where [Vince] Lombardi gave his first speech.”

Hotel Northland also experienced economic pain last year as tourists avoided Titletown due to the pandemic, yet it found a way to fill its rooms.

“We were fortunate that we have a very good relationship with the broadcast groups, so we had a lot of production, technical and talent. We anticipate having that back as well,” Didier said.

A limited number of season-ticket holders were in the stands during play-off games and some hotels told us they felt the economic impact.

“From January to now, it’s such a big difference in occupancy. We’re almost full all the time,” Bartol said.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announced back in March he expects stadiums at full capacity this fall as more people get vaccinated and coronavirus restrictions ease around the country.

“What we’re hearing is there’ll be 100 percent of fans in the stadium, and that economically means about a $15 million spend for that home game over the course of a weekend or a couple of days,” Greater Green Bay Convention and Visitors Bureau President Brad Toll said.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.