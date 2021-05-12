First Alert Wednesday Forecast - Warming trend continues for the rest of the week

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -

While there is another frosty start across central Wisconsin for Wednesday morning, temperatures will finally begin to climb out of the upper 20s and lower 30s for early morning lows throughout the next few days, with low temps eventually in the more seasonal 40s by the weekend. Temperatures will return to seasonal averages for high temperatures Wednesday and will remain that way for the better part of the next 5-7 days.

Temperatures approaching seasonal norms for the rest of the week (WSAW)

The Wisconsin Fire Danger remains in the high category for a majority of our area and will not improve until the weekend, so please exercise caution when you are outdoors for the rest of the week and lasting into the weekend.

Fire Danger should climb for the rest of the week. (WSAW)

As temperatures and especially dew points, climb the next few days, expect more afternoon clouds to develop throughout the end of the week, with a few late day sprinkles possible Thursday and Friday.

Shower chances will return Sunday, with a better chance for showers and thunderstorms early next week, with a few more thunderstorms continuing into the middle of the week.

The long term outlook is still showing warmer than normal conditions towards the end of May, with near normal amounts of precipitation expected.

Temperatures should continue to climb for the next few weeks, with more 70s for daytime highs (WSAW)

