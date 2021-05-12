‘Fauci,’ ‘Siren’ and ‘Courage’ among top picks in peregrine falcon naming contest

WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - The votes are in and names have been chosen for the peregrine falcon chicks born at Wisconsin Public Service and We Energies power plants this spring.

A total of nine chicks have hatched so far inside the nest boxes at WPS and We Energies power plants, including three chicks at the Weston Power Plant. A group of four eggs at We Energies’ Port Washington Generating Station also are expected to hatch soon.

With thousands of votes cast across Wisconsin, the winners of this year’s contest are (in order):

Fauci in honor of health care workers

Beaker in honor of scientists

Checkers in honor of grocery store workers

Siren in honor of first responders

Courage in honor of everyone else making sacrifices to help others

Sparkle in honor of cleaning crews

Kizzmekia in honor of vaccinators

Energizer in honor of utility workers

Harvest in honor of farmers

Hugs in honor of parents and guardians

Cheers in honor of restaurant and bar workers

Keanu in honor of bus drivers

Teach in honor of teachers

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources added peregrine falcons to the state’s endangered species list in the 1970s. Since the first successful nest in the mid-’90s, 410 peregrine falcons have hatched the facilities. The falcons are drawn to tall structures along Lake Michigan or major rivers, which make many of the WPS and We Energies facilities ideal nesting sites.

They won’t leave the nest for a few more weeks. The falcon chicks will formally receive their names and identification bands in the coming weeks.

