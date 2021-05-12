Evers promises to preserve grants in face of less stimulus

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Gov. Tony Evers is acknowledging that the federal government’s decision to send Wisconsin $700 million less in stimulus dollars than expected could result in less money for broadband expansion and pandemic response.

The state was in line to receive $3.2 billion, which Evers planned to use to bolster small businesses, expand broadband and shore up the state’s pandemic response. But the state learned on Monday it will receive only $2.5 billion.

Evers said during a news conference Wednesday that the reduction “hurts” and may impact amounts his administration can spend. His spokeswoman, Britt Cudaback, said Evers still plans to spend about $620 million he had initially planned for small business, children’s mental health services and tourism grants.

