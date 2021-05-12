Entire Adams-Friendship senior class accepted at Mid-State Technical College

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - Mid-State Technical College will admit all graduating seniors from Adams-Friendship High School for the upcoming school year in an effort to grant more students access to higher education across Wisconsin.

On May 7, Mid-State Technical College President Dr. Shelly Mondeik informed graduating seniors that they’d each been accepted for the summer and fall 2021 semesters.

“College admission is often a stressful time, and it can cause a lot of anxiety for students, and this really just removes that barrier,” Dr. Mandy Lang, Mid-State’s vice president of student services & enrollment management said.

Each senior received an official acceptance letter and packet with information about options offered at Mid-State campuses, advising and financial aid information, transfer information, and a schedule to receive personalized next-step assistance before their high school graduation. The partnership between Mid-State and Adams-Friendship High School helps advance the statewide 60 Forward initiative, a joint effort of Wisconsin Technical Colleges, the UW System, and the Wisconsin Association of Independent Colleges and Universities to increase post-secondary attainment to 60% by 2027.

The initiative stems from evidence from the Lumina Foundation’s “A Stronger Nation Report” that 60% of the workforce will need a post-secondary credential by 2025 to meet demands.

“The demand for skills gained, especially in a two-year technical degree program is really on the rise. And there’s no end in sight with that,” Long said.

According to Wisconsin Technical College System data, more than 50% of high school students attend a technical college within one or two years of graduating from high school. The majority of students start at a university and then transfer to a technical college.

A handful of students have shown interest in joining Mid-State for the school year. Adams-Friendship High School said they are grateful for the opportunity, as a high percentage of students are first-generation high school graduates who need extra assistance in taking the next step for their future.

