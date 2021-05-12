Death investigation underway in Stevens Point

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The Stevens Point Police Department is investigating the death of a 38-year-old man.

The man’s body was found just before 5 a.m. Wednesday morning at 1600 block of Sixth Avenue.

Officers and Stevens Point Paramedics responded and confirmed the male was dead. The cause of death is unknown at this time and the investigation is ongoing. His name is being withheld, pending notification of family.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.