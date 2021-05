MOSINEE, Wis. (WSAW) - Authorities are still investigating what caused a fire at a house in Mosinee Tuesday night.

The fire was reported around 8:30 p.m. at a house on the 800-block of 9th Street in Mosinee. Deputy Chief Adam Grahn said there were people in the home at the time of the fire. They made it out safely.

Last night at approximately 8:30pm the Mosinee Fire District along with its auto aid (Kronenwetter, SAFER and Riverside)... Posted by Mosinee Fire District on Wednesday, May 12, 2021

