Woodson YMCA Northern Swimmers celebrate collegiate signings

WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) -Aspirus YMCA hosted a signing day celebration for eight swimmers on the Woodson YMCA Northern Swimmers team who have signed to compete at the collegiate level on scholarship next year.

Three of those swimmers will swim at the Division-I level. Two of them hail from Wittenberg-Birnamwood High School.

McKenna Metropulos will stay close to home and attend UW-Green Bay.

There are my best friends that I have,” Metropulos said of her teammates. “And doing it with them just makes it so much more special, because they push me every single day to make me better.”

Her fellow Charger classmate Wyatt Dickman will do the exact opposite, he’s committed to swim for Grand Canyon University in Phoenix.

“It was definitely nice getting the recognition from all your teammates because of all the hard work you did throughout the season to get here,” Dickman said.

Also signing to swim at the D-I level is D.C. Everest senior Sara Mayer, who will take her talents to South Dakota in the fall.

“It’s so cool to be able to see teammates that you’ve been with since they were 10 years old grow and see where they’re going to go in the next four years,” Mayer said. “It’s just exciting and I’m so proud of all of our hard work.”

