Advertisement

Wisconsin to vote on requiring national anthem

Source: Pixabay
Source: Pixabay
By Associated Press
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 7:04 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The national anthem would have to be played before all sporting events held at Wisconsin venues that received any public funding under a bill up for a vote Tuesday in the state Assembly.

The sweeping proposal received bipartisan support in committee, even as a group representing parks and recreation areas across the state questioned whether it was an unmanageable mandate.

The requirement would apply at all levels of athletic events played on a field that ever received public money, from a bar league softball game at the local park to the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 dead after Plover crash
File photo
Wisconsin seven-day case average steadily dropping, DHS reports no new COVID-19 attributed deaths Sunday
Twenty-six-year-old Shyanne Singh of Scottsburg was arrested last week on three felony counts...
Indiana woman charged after daughter nearly died from lice
Stacy Melby booking photo
Rhinelander woman charged with having sexual relationship with teen
Motorcycle crash
Motorcyclist killed in head-on crash in Marathon County

Latest News

Wisconsin lawmakers to take first police reform votes since George Floyd death
Madison Wisconsin - Capitol Building
GOP lawmakers tell business leaders tax cuts may be in state budget
FILE - In this Dec. 1, 2020 file photo, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell listens during a...
Powell’s high-stakes bet: More jobs but only mild inflation
Rep. Ben Cline (R-VA) previews joint session speech
Rep. Ben Cline (R-VA) previews joint session speech
FILE - In this April 21, 2021, file photo, President Joe Biden speaks about COVID-19...
Biden to propose free preschool, a $200B investment