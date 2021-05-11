Advertisement

Wisconsin receiving less than expected from federal stimulus

By Associated Press
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 1:09 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin will receive $700 million less than initially expected in federal coronavirus relief money and it will arrive in two payments a year apart.

Gov. Tony Evers and U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin on Tuesday called that news problematic. The state was informed Monday of the split in payments, and that it will receive $2.5 billion in total.

Evers and Baldwin on Tuesday asked U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen to reconsider dividing the payments into two. They say that will hurt the state’s ability to quickly help those hurt most by the pandemic.

The Congressional Research Office initially estimated that Wisconsin would receive $3.2 billion.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 dead after Plover crash
File photo
Wisconsin seven-day case average steadily dropping, DHS reports no new COVID-19 attributed deaths Sunday
Stacy Melby booking photo
Rhinelander woman charged with having sexual relationship with teen
Twenty-six-year-old Shyanne Singh of Scottsburg was arrested last week on three felony counts...
Indiana woman charged after daughter nearly died from lice
Motorcycle crash
Motorcyclist killed in head-on crash in Marathon County

Latest News

Wisconsin lawmakers to take first police reform votes since George Floyd death
Madison Wisconsin - Capitol Building
GOP lawmakers tell business leaders tax cuts may be in state budget
FILE - In this Dec. 1, 2020 file photo, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell listens during a...
Powell’s high-stakes bet: More jobs but only mild inflation
Rep. Ben Cline (R-VA) previews joint session speech
Rep. Ben Cline (R-VA) previews joint session speech
FILE - In this April 21, 2021, file photo, President Joe Biden speaks about COVID-19...
Biden to propose free preschool, a $200B investment