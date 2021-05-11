Advertisement

Wisconsin GOP-led Legislature approves election law changes

Madison Wisconsin - Capitol Building(WEAU)
By SCOTT BAUER
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 5:17 AM CDT
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - UPDATE: The Republican-controlled Wisconsin Legislature has approved bills that would make it more difficult to vote absentee.

The proposals passed Tuesday were all but certain to be vetoed by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, but GOP lawmakers say they are needed to address issues that arose during last year’s presidential election.

The measures are part of a national push by Republicans to change voting laws following former President Donald Trump’s defeat in November and his unfounded claims that there was widespread fraud and abuse.

Wisconsin Democrats say Republicans are perpetuating a lie.

Republicans say they’re trying to restore confidence in elections.

Trump lost to Democrat Joe Biden by about 20,600 votes in Wisconsin, an outcome that withstood a partial recount and numerous state and federal lawsuits.

